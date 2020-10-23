Man US$2M richer after mistakenly buying extra lottery ticket

In

what most people would consider a lucrative mistake, a Detroit-area man who

accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket has won two US$1 million jackpots.

Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a US$2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realised that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers.

“I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem said.

Until he recently logged onto the app and found he had two US$1 million winners.

“I couldn’t believe it was real,” Mazahem said. “It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of US$2 million!”

He recently claimed his prize and plans to buy a new house and save the rest.