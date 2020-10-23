Man US$2M richer after mistakenly buying extra lottery ticket

Man US$2M richer after mistakenly buying extra lottery ticketFriday, October 23, 2020
|
In
what most people would consider a lucrative mistake, a Detroit-area man who
accidentally bought an extra lottery ticket has won two US$1 million jackpots.
Samir Mazahem, 56, of Dearborn Heights said he was saving numbers on a lottery app after buying a US$2 ticket for the June 9 Mega Millions game. He then realised that he had purchased a second ticket with the same numbers.
“I was a little bummed but didn’t think much about it,” Mazahem said.
Until he recently logged onto the app and found he had two US$1 million winners.
“I couldn’t believe it was real,” Mazahem said. “It took several days for the reality to set in that my mistake had paid off to the tune of US$2 million!”
He recently claimed his prize and plans to buy a new house and save the rest.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy