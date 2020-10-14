Must watch! Massive WWII bomb explodes in Poland

An unexploded bomb from World War II was detonated in a canal in Poland yesterday.

Lt Cmdr G.Lewandowski, 8th Coastal Defence Flotilla: The deflagration process turned into detonation. The object can be considered neutralised, it will not pose any more threat to the Szczecin-Swinoujscie shipping channel.

The 12,000-pound bomb was found in the Piast Canal and was dropped by the RAF in 1945 in an attack on the German cruiser Lutzow.

Some 750 people had to be evacuated for the five-day operation to defuse the Tallboy bomb which was the largest unexploded bomb ever found in the country.

The navy had tried to defuse the bomb by heating it until it burned yesterday, but it exploded, sending a large plume of water into the air.

No injuries or damages were reported.