Must watch! Massive WWII bomb explodes in Poland

Must watch! Massive WWII bomb explodes in PolandWednesday, October 14, 2020
|
An unexploded bomb from World War II was detonated in a canal in Poland yesterday.
The 12,000-pound bomb was found in the Piast Canal and was dropped by the RAF in 1945 in an attack on the German cruiser Lutzow.
Some 750 people had to be evacuated for the five-day operation to defuse the Tallboy bomb which was the largest unexploded bomb ever found in the country.
The navy had tried to defuse the bomb by heating it until it burned yesterday, but it exploded, sending a large plume of water into the air.
No injuries or damages were reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy