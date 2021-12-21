Mustard Seed Communities pleads for donations

EXECUTIVE director of Mustard Seed Communities, Darcy Tulloch-Williams is pleading with Jamaicans at home and abroad to once again support the Jamaica National Group in raising funds to assist them with their operations.

The non-profit organisation, which was founded in 1978 by Monsignor Gregory Ramkissoon, serves and houses some of the most vulnerable groups in society such as children and young adults with disabilities, children living with HIV, pregnant teens, as well as teen mothers and their babies.

“Last year Jamaica National Group, with whom we have had an excellent relationship with over the years and who has been a major sponsor of our Powerful Men and Women Concert, came up with this creative idea to host a virtual concert to provide us with funding — and they presented us with $1.8 million,” Tulloch-Williams shared.

She pointed out that the donation was used to assist with financing medical expenses, utilities and food supplies for the care of the more than 450 residents.

“Medical expense is always a major one because most of our kids suffer from seizures due to their disability, and so we spend a lot of money in that area. We also have older residents who need geriatric care and some of them have lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, so we spend a lot on medication,” she stated.

Tulloch-Williams added that the pandemic has severely affected their bottom line as they have been forced to curtail their volunteer programme, which saw about 1,000 volunteers from North America and Europe working at the different locations across Jamaica in 2020.

She further stated that the volunteers normally provide donations and contribute their individual talent and expertise, therefore, the organisation had to get creative to make up the deficit.

This year Jamaica National Group, through its philanthropic arm JN Foundation, will, for a second year, be raising funds for The Mustard Seed Communities while providing entertainment to Jamaicans at home and abroad, this holiday season, through its JN Foundation Holiday Vibes Concert Series.

Instead of one grand concert, the group will be delivering five 30-minute concerts daily from Sunday, December 19 to Thursday, December 23, starting at 6:00 each evening. Persons can view the daily concerts on the JN Group YouTube page.

Performances will include acts by veteran reggae artiste Tony Rebel; gospel sensation Rondell Positive; JN Group ambassador and dancehall act Agent Sasco; instrumentalists Jessica Yap and Verlando Small; as well as spoken word performer, Yasus Afari.

“We are very thankful to JN for again taking us on this year and thinking of our children and supporting us in a very tangible way,” Tulloch-Williams said.

Persons can also make their donations ahead of the events by depositing funds to Mustard Seed Communities' missionaries chequing account at JN Bank. The account number is 20000155091 and is at JN Bank's New Kingston branch.