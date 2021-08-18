My application for study permit was denied

Dear Mr Brown:

I used a representative who left out one of my bank statements for my application for a study permit. The application was eventually denied. I am wondering if I can apply again for the permit. I need help in doing so.

Dear BR:

I am sorry to learn of your experience. Individuals from all over the world use licensed immigration consultants to assist with various applications for permanent and temporary stays in Canada; however, there are many untrained and unlicensed individuals taking advantage of those who do not understand the Canadian immigration system.

The Government of Canada is taking steps to address immigration fraud and protect newcomers to Canada.

It has been announced that the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants will officially open on November 23, 2021. The college will become the official regulator of immigration and citizenship consultants across Canada to replace the Immigration Consultants of Canada Regulatory Council (ICCRC). It will also improve oversight and cracking down on criminals.

The college will regulate immigration and citizenship consultants under a statutory framework put in place by the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants Act. Amongst other things, the college will have the ability to request court injunctions to address unlicensed actors providing immigration or citizenship advice without authorisation.

Unlicensed consultants

Unauthorised representatives are individuals or companies who receive a fee for advising or representing a client on immigration matters, and who are not members of the ICCRC or a law society. Unauthorised immigration representatives not only contravene the laws of Canada, but they are not even recognised by the High Commission of Canada.

Unlicensed consultants are currently being allowed to slip through the net, undermining those who set out with integrity to give clients the best possible chance of achieving their Canadian immigration dream. They offer immigration-related consulting services, inside Canada and overseas, in defiance of Canadian law.

Unauthorised representatives are prohibited from the following activities:

• explaining and/or providing advice on someone's immigration options;

• providing guidance to a client on how to select the best immigration stream;

• providing guidance on completing and submitting immigration forms, such as a visitor's visa, work permit or study permit;

• representing a client in an immigration application or proceeding;

• advertising that they are competent to provide immigration advice;

• making interventions on behalf of the applicant during processing; and

• requesting information from the embassy about the progress of the application.

Checking ICCRC member status

It is critical to verify an immigration representative thoroughly before consulting their services. Always deal with licensed and regulated Canadian immigration consultants. You should also request evidence to support their claim. ICCRC members must indicate their status as members on business cards, websites, advertisements, and so forth.

I can definitely assist you with submitting another application to the best of my abilities.

