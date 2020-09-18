‘My heart is broken’: Portia Simpson Miller pays tribute to DK Duncan

‘My heart is broken’: Portia Simpson Miller pays tribute to DK DuncanFriday, September 18, 2020
|
Former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Portia Simpson Miller has hailed veteran politician DK Duncan as a warrior. Duncan passed away on Thursday (September 17) after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
In a post on Twitter, the former prime minister shared photos of Duncan and expressed that her heart is broken.
“Jamaica has lost a warrior who was at the front of the struggle to create a better life for the poor. He believed that everyone should have an equal opportunity to thrive and succeed. I will miss my defender and friend who stood with me in good times and bad,” she tweeted.
“Walk good my friend. May the angels take you on to paradise. Condolences to my sister Bev and the extended Duncan family,” she continued.
