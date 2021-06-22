Mysterious disease killing and blinding hundreds of birds

Mysterious disease killing and blinding hundreds of birdsTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
A
According to the survey, the disease causes eye swelling, neurological damage, and ultimately, death. As a result, the scientists are warning residents to refrain from feeding birds until more is known about the disease and how it can be prevented or treated.
A recent joint statement by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on behalf of a number of state agencies throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and DC, says the disease spreads when birds congregate in feeders and baths.
They ask residents to disinfect and remove such ornaments from their homes until the “mortality event” has ended and more is known about how the disease can be treated or prevented.
Megan Kirchgessner, a veterinarian with Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources, told the Washington Post that more than 325 reports of ailing birds have been collected since the mysterious disease was first identified in May.
“This is significant because it seems to be pretty widespread, and also it’s extending for a pretty good period of time. And it’s continuing,” she said.
And although there is no proof yet that the illness is transmissible to humans or other animal species, extreme hygienic precautions should be taken if handling one of these birds becomes necessary.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy