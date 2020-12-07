Mysterious illness hospitalises over 300 people in India

2020 is not done with us yet BUZZ fam – a mysterious illness has hospitalised 345 people in India.

The illness was found in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Its symptoms include; seizures, nausea, and a loss of consciousness which and have led to at least one fatality.

The Hindustan Times reports that the cause of the illness is yet to be established. But local authorities said that all patients have tested negative for COVID-19, ruling it out as a possible cause.

The outbreak of the illness has centered around the town of Eluru. And the sole fatality is a 45-year-old man, who died on Sunday.

A note released by Andhra Pradesh’s Health Department said that initial blood tests did not find any evidence of a viral infection, such as dengue or chikungunya, which are both caused by mosquito bites.

All patients received water from the same source so authorities are now testing water samples in Eluru for contamination. Samples have been collected from 57,863 households and sent to a forensic laboratory.