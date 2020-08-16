‘Name and shame them’: Tufton lauds Jamaicans as reports of quarantine breaches increase

As Jamaicans, we are sometimes our own

worst enemy, an unfortunate reality for the rules that govern this island as

well as those deemed most vulnerable.

Amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, several citizens have taken to social media to report fellow Jamaicans who recently returned to the island and refuse to abide by the mandated 14-day quarantine protocol.

While itâ€™s not a particularly good feeling watching loved ones flaunt the rules keeping the wider population safe from the worst of the pandemic, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton insists the reports of breaches help in the national response to COVID-19.

Hey bossy â€” Detective Fitzy (@WokeWan) @christufton u know @shxn_b just fly into Kingston from Florida today and deh uptown right now at a restaurant. Curfew and Quarantine stop keep ??? Let me know Ÿ˜August 16, 2020

Minister Tufton was among many Jamaican Twitter users over the weekend lauding fellow citizens who brought the quarantine breaches to the governmentâ€™s attention.

Please send me the information on this. Thanks for being responsible. Your nation salutes you. â€” Dr. Chris Tufton (@christufton) https://t.co/WwgG53u3O2August 16, 2020

Itâ€™s good to be home, especially in the midst of a pandemic ravaging the world, but it serves no benefit to the rest of the country if you are selfish, reckless and stubborn.

exposing ppl who land and donâ€™t follow the quarantine orders is such a nice energyâ€” Captain Stay Home (@_lessismaur) August 16, 2020

This isnâ€™t a game, BUZZ fam. And itâ€™s certainly not a rule that applies to some alone. A serious outbreak could bring Jamaicaâ€™s ailing public health sector to a devastating collapse. It only takes one mistake for things to go horribly wrong.

Other Twitter users reacted in disdain at the continued refusal to abide by the quarantine, as they, having returned to the island, felt it was within their responsibility to isolate themselves for the required 14-day periodâ€”only to see wanton carelessness.

â€” Brownie Boss â€“ IG:@sho.lee (@fosho_Lee) @christufton half the people from Jet Blue flight B6 1375 this morning who would've received quarantine orders are at Harbour View KFC INSIDEAugust 16, 2020

Many of the Jamaican Twitterati have encouraged the authorities to follow through with the promise of criminal charges for those who breach the quarantine order upon their arrival to the island. I fully endorse this sentiment.

They agreed to stay in though. Written and verbal agreement. â€” âœ—Jheanelleâœ— (@PrettieJJ) If is a trip dem a look wulleap a other countries donâ€™t have that policy, go there Ÿ¤·Ÿ½â€â™€ï¸ https://t.co/G4CFFDSH0EAugust 16, 2020

Be it for business or pleasure, you already passed the greatest hurdle being approved to return home. It is, therefore, your duty to show some regard for the rest of us making the sacrifices since the first case was reported in March.

I hope the foreign visitors that will be at 4 East Kirkland Heights, Red Hills today for a pool party, see this. â€” ¦š«¢. (@_MtheGem) https://t.co/06f1MwbaKhAugust 16, 2020

Itâ€™s probably important to note that we are by no means over the worst of this outbreak. With the political climate this high and a general election in a few weeks, the ingredients are so ripe for the coronavirus to further impact our society.

As a port officer, mi sure seh you sign a legally binding quarantine order upon entering the country which explicitly outline the conditions of your 14 days quarantine â€” ALPHA Ÿ† (@bestlil_badgurl) @christufton @AndrewHolnessJM we cya just a beat up wi gum for ntn. Charge har! https://t.co/OEnwYeZXcFAugust 16, 2020

So please, stay home, self-isolate for the two weeks and letâ€™s continue to control the spread of COVID-19.