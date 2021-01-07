Name them! FBI seeks help to identify Capitol rioters

Name them! FBI seeks help to identify Capitol riotersThursday, January 07, 2021
|
The Federal Bureau of Investigation
(FBI) is asking the American public to help it identify rioters who were part
of the mob at the US Capitol yesterday.
The bureau is asking for help with more than just tips and information, it also wants people to submit photos and videos.
On its website, the FBI stated that it’s “seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC”.
It added, “The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the US Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.”
Several people who were involved have already come forward.
