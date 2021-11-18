Names of 150,000 deceased electors removed from voters' list

THE Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says names of approximately 150,000 deceased people have been removed from the voters list through its dead elector removal' programme.

Director of Elections Glasspole Brown, who made the disclosure recently, said that significant gains have been made under the process to clean up the voters' list, which is ongoing.

“We did remove a number of dead electors from the list. We have also looked at giving persons a greater opportunity to transfer their registration from where they are registered to where they currently live. That's a part of the law so, therefore, there are a number of things we are doing to try and get the list as best as possible to what it ought to be,” Brown said.

Deputy director of elections with responsibility for field operations, Earl Simpson, said the EOJ works with several private and public institutions to gather information on deceased electors.

He noted that the EOJ has built relationships with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Health and Wellness, hospitals, television and radio stations to share records and provide information on persons who have died.

He said that funeral homes also play a major role in confirming the identity of electors who have died, so that they can be removed from the voters' list.

“So, the number of persons that we removed… that is going up, and we intend to keep it at a certain level in order to address some of the backlog that is still on the voters' list,” Simpson said.

Under the dead elector removal programme, EOJ verifiers are deployed into constituencies to visit the homes of 1.1 million electors islandwide to identify electors who have died in the 40 and over age range. The process began in November 2018.