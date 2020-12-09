Namibian politician named after Adolf Hitler wins elections

A Namibian politician had the misfortune of being named after Adolf Hitler. And now, after his victory at the regional elections, last month he achieved international recognition. But Adolf Hitler Uunona is not a fan of this attention and is not too pleased with the comparisons being made between him, and his namesake, Fuhrer Adolf Hitler.

“It does not mean I have Adolf Hitler’s character or resemble that of Adolf Hitler of Germany. I am not like him,” he told The Namibian.

‘I didn’t have a choice. I was a baby when my father gave me that name,” he said. ‘There is nothing that I can do to change the name. I also do not know why my father gave me that name.”

He said he doubted his father knew the baggage that such a name carried.

“He probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for.”

“As a child I saw it as a totally normal name. Only as I grew up did I understand that this man wanted to conquer the whole world.”

The seasoned politician said it would be “too late” to change his name and declares that he has no intention to achieve world domination.

“The fact I have this name does not mean I want to conquer Oshana,’ he said, referring to the region where he won the election. ‘It doesn’t mean I’m striving for world domination.”

Uunona previously won the seat in 2015. Hewas re-elected with 85 per cent of the vote on the ticket of the ruling SWAPO party – which has reigned in Namibia since independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.