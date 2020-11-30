Naomi Campbell against deportation flight of Jamaicans from UK

Naomi Campbell against deportation flight of Jamaicans from UKMonday, November 30, 2020
|
Supermodel
Naomi Campbell is among scores of high profile individuals who lent their voice
to the fight against the deportation of almost 50 Jamaicans from the United
Kingdom.
Campbell, historian David Olusoga and author Bernardine Evaristo urged airlines not to carry the Jamaicans who were set to be deported from the UK on a chartered flight scheduled for Wednesday (December 2).
According to The Guardian newspaper, Jamaica’s High Commissioner to the UK, Seth Ramocan, made an appeal to the Home Office.
The appeal by Ramocan comes as the Jamaican High Commission UK Facebook page was flooded with messages urging the Government of Jamaica to intervene, further noting that they should not facilitate such deportation flights.
Since Ramocan’s meeting with the Home Office, The Guardian reported that it had been agreed by Jamaican and UK officials that no one who came to Britain under the age of 12 would be on the flight.
The Home Office declined to comment on the matter.
Charter flights are a common way to remove those classified as having no legal right to remain in the UK, including those with serious criminal convictions.
