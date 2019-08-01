Naomi Campbell claims she was barred from a hotel because of her skin colour

Naomi Campbell claims she was barred from a hotel because of her skin colourThursday, August 01, 2019
|
Naomi Campbell has claimed she was barred from a hotel in the south of France because of the colour of her skin.
The 49-year-old supermodel has alleged that she wasn’t let into the hotel in the south of France, which she chose not to name. She said a guard told her the hotel was full but that she later saw others being allowed in.
Speaking to Paris Match magazine, she said: “The word ‘diversity’ is everywhere today but it did not exist when I started. I’ve always wanted people to be treated equally.”
Campbell said she was invited to participate at an event at the hotel.
“They did not want to let my friend and I in because of the colour of my skin. It is for these kinds of revolting moments that I will continue to speak up and make myself heard,” she added.
