Naomi Osaka is the highest paid female athlete in history

Naomi Osaka is the highest paid female athlete in historyFriday, May 22, 2020
|
Twenty-two-year-old tennis player, Naomi Osaka earned US$37.4 million last year, making her the highest paid female athlete in history.
Serena Williams, who Osaka described as her role model, has been the highest paid female athlete for the last four years, earning between $18 million to $29 million.
Osaka earned her fortune through a combination of prize money and endorsements.
She ranks 29th in the top 100 highest paid athletes.
Osaka has won two Grand Slams in her career to date, emerging as one of the brightest stars on the WTA Tour. She famously beat Williams at the US Open in 2018 to claim her maiden major before doubling her haul at the Australian Open the following year.
