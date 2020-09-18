Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open with hamstring injury

Recently crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open.

Osaka revealed that she was suffering a hamstring injury and that the time between both events was too close for her to recover.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play the French Open this year,” she tweeted.

— NaomiOsaka (@naomiosaka) pic.twitter.com/W0tLuvib5USeptember 18, 2020

“My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have time to prepare for the clay – these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time. I wish the organisers and players all the best,” she continued.

The world No 3 ranked joins world No 1 Ash Barty in pulling out of competition at Roland Garros.

Barty pulled out earlier this month, citing concerns over coronavirus and a lack of training time with her coach.

The French Open is scheduled to begin 27 September despite high numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in the country.