Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open with hamstring injury

Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open with hamstring injuryFriday, September 18, 2020
|
Recently crowned US Open champion Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the French Open.
Osaka revealed that she was suffering a hamstring injury and that the time between both events was too close for her to recover.
“Unfortunately, I won’t be able to play the French Open this year,” she tweeted.
“My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have time to prepare for the clay – these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time. I wish the organisers and players all the best,” she continued.
The world No 3 ranked joins world No 1 Ash Barty in pulling out of competition at Roland Garros.
Barty pulled out earlier this month, citing concerns over coronavirus and a lack of training time with her coach.
The French Open is scheduled to begin 27 September despite high numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in the country.
