Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, spending time with family

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon, spending time with familyThursday, June 17, 2021
|
Tennis star Naomi Osaka has decided to skip Wimbledon as her break from professional tennis continues.
“Naomi won’t be playing Wimbledon this year,’ a statement from her team read. “She is taking some personal time with friends and family.
However, it added that she will be at the Tokyo Olympics.
“She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”
The two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open for mental health reasons in May. She made that decision after she said she would not be speaking with the media during the opening, and was met with a possible expulsion, fined, and harsher disciplinary measures.
The 23-year-old admitted at the time that she has been dealing with bouts of depression for three years.
“The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that,” she said.
