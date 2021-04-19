NASA successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

NASA made history on Monday by successfully flying a small helicopter on Mars.

The American space agency said the drone, called Ingenuity, was airborne for less than a minute. But it calls for celebration as this is the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

“We can now say that human beings have flown a rotorcraft on another planet,” said an excited MiMi Aung, project manager for Ingenuity at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.

The flight took place at3:34 a.m. ET.

And NASA is promising more adventurous flights soon.

Ingenuity will be commanded to fly higher and further as engineers seek to test the limits of the technology.