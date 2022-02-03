Nasty people

ST ANN, Jamaica — While the authorities in this parish continue their assessment of the damage caused by flooding on Tuesday, they are blaming illegal dumping and the improper disposal of construction material for much of the woes experienced.

The constituency of St Ann North Western, where Runaway Bay and Cardiff Hall are located, was hardest hit, said Sydney Stewart, chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation.

He charged that bad practices in the Cardiff Hall area contributed to the heavy flooding of Runaway Bay square, which caused a major traffic snarl and left several commuters stranded on the usually busy thoroughfare.

Stewart, who said the water in Runaway Bay square rose to about four feet, told the Jamaica Observer that, “We could see bad construction practices where people cleared the land and deposited everything in the gully [at Cardiff Hall]. There is also of course domestic garbage that comes down and create the blockage and it spread right across to those interior roads in Cardiff Hall and created a big mess.”

The Runaway Bay roadway was eventually cleared by representatives of the municipality and the National Works Agency.

“What was good about that is that the public roadways were not damaged; it was simply a lot of debris coming from over in Cardiff Hall; that's what the investigation shows,” Stewart insisted.

There was damage, however, to some of the infrastructure in other communities such as Chester, Spicy Grove, Mount Zion, and Mines.

Stewart toured the affected communities in St Ann North Western on Tuesday and promised to also visit Ocho Rios in St Ann North Eastern.

He told the Observer that councillors throughout the parish have been asked to inform the municipality of any damage caused by the heavy rainfall in their respective divisions.

“We have asked for the information to come in. We will them compile an estimate and talk with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to see what assistance we can get from them,” he added.

In the meantime, Member of Parliament for St Ann North Western Krystal Lee lamented the illegal activities that resulted in heavy flooding especially of Runaway Bay square.

“Based on the overall assessment of the drainage networks from the hills into the town [of Runaway Bay], the major concern remains the improper dumping of tree trunks and branches, along with other debris,” Lee said following a tour of sections of the constituency.

“The municipal corporation will be expected to enforce proper disposal of debris from land clearance and construction. I urge all citizens to play their part in ensuring the proper disposal of items from land clearing, construction, and overall garbage,” added Lee.

Meanwhile, Councillor Carlton Ricketts (Jamaica Labour Party, Dry Harbour Division) is urging residents of Runaway Bay to dispose of their garbage properly.

“As citizens we have to take personal responsibility of how we dispose of our garbage. The situation on Tuesday morning speaks to the fact of how people dispose of their garbage because when I look at the debris that came down on the road they are some large tree stump, boards, and things that should have been discarded in a better way,” Ricketts told the Observer.

“The entire square in Runaway Bay was impassable, even as far as to the police station. This made it a first that we have ever seen the road as it was on Tuesday. Luckily the water receded and persons could go on with their day.

“But if we have the same kind rain over the next few days, the same situation will occur and that is not good,” added Ricketts.

One hairstylist, who gave her name only as Claudia, said her business in Ocho Rios ground to a halt on Tuesday.

“Mi lose four customers because they couldn't get to pass. They live up Brown's Town side so they couldn't travel any other way and that was a lot of money that I lose. Not even my daughter never get to go school,” said Claudia.

In addition to urging people to take personal responsibility for the disposal of their garbage, Ricketts is calling on the National Work Agency (NWA) to intervene in an effort to prevent any further flooding in the heavily trafficked area.

“I think the National Works Agency should do a more thorough cleaning of drains in these areas because if the place is not properly manned this situation will occur,” warned Ricketts.

He was supported by Mitzy Gordon, a resident of Bell-Air in Runaway Bay.

“Them [the NWA] just need to clean the drain more often because is not the first time this is happening and people are suffering when the place is blocked up,” said Gordon.