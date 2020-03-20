National athlete hit as Trini COVID-19 cases climb to 9

A national athlete is reported to be among the cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus which has climbed to nine in Trinidad.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Health Ministry has confirmed that two new cases of COVID-19 brought the total to nine in Trinidad. There are no confirmed cases in Tobago.

The 26-year-old athlete is said to be the fifth COVID-19 case in the twin-island republic. He returned to the country from Europe two weeks ago for a meet. But soon after his return, he started experiencing an upset stomach and vomiting.

Though he didn’t display the common symptoms associated with the flu, he was still tested and later confirmed positive. He’s currently warded at Caura Hospital.

The athlete’s father reportedly made contact with everyone his son would have been in contact with advising them to self-quarantine and get tested. His father also indicated that he and wife are under self-quarantine. The athlete is said to be doing well and in good spirits.

In all, CARPHA has tested 155 samples for COVID-19 in Trinidad and Tobago. At present, there are no confirmed cases in Tobago.