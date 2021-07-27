National Baking Company says thanks to nurses

IN recognition of the just-ended Nurses Week 2021, National Baking Company Limited presented the nursing team at University Hospital of The West Indies (UHWI) and Bustamante Hospital for Children with gift baskets and products to signal its appreciation for the nurses who are part of the backbone of the health-care sector, especially during these unprecedented times.

At the handover at UHWI, the nurses underscored that the past year and a half has been very difficult for the health sector.

“It was indeed a very challenging one,” said UHWI's senior director of nursing Helena Thomson.

She said the novel coronavirus pandemic forced her, and her fellow nurses, to stay in the know of the ever-changing circumstances while at the same time continually striving to provide quality care.

“I'm pleased to say that we have come a long way. Several persons have come to appreciate, to understand more, and to value the impact of nursing,” said Thomson as she declared that her team made her proud through adapting, changing and serving.

“We're pleased that you're here recognising the value that we have to our community and society. We thank you ever so much,” Thomson said while expressing her gratitude to the representatives of the company.

In presenting the gifts National Baking Company Brand manager Chris-Anthony Salter said: “National did not hesitate to acknowledge our nurses, the supporting pillars of Jamaica's health-care system, as their work has transcended the hardships of even a pandemic. It is our pleasure to contribute to their week of celebrations.”

Marva Forbes, director of nursing for child health at UHWI, spoke of how overbearing their responsibility can become.

“We need to recognise our nurses because the task we have is quite enormous… Sometimes we feel we aren't appreciated… We really appreciate you, National; you don't know what this means to us,” said Forbes.

Nurses Week 2021 was celebrated under the theme 'A vision to lead – a vision for future healthcare'.