National Baking Company supports CB 'Pan Recovery'

“Leg and thigh?” asked a smiling Gilbert Parks after receiving a Pan Recovery kit courtesy of Caribbean Broilers and its partner, National Baking Company.

Gilbert was one of many jerk chicken vendors along the Port Henderson, Portmore, St Catherine, stretch who received recovery kits as part of the CB Pan Recovery initiative, which seeks to revive the pan business in spite of the inability to host the PAN Festival for a second year in a row.

National Baking Company, which joined forces with CB Foods for the 16th time, provided each vendor with the perfect complement to freshly jerked chicken, National Giant Hardo bread.

“We at National Baking Company are happy to continue this partnership with CB Foods. We've recognised that COVID-19 has posed a challenge for the industry. So, in the spirit of supporting community growth and development, we're here to keep the pan culture alive,” said Chris-Anthony Salter, brand manager at National Baking Company.

Vendors along the famously known stretch in Portmore, St Catherine, expressed how the pandemic had put a drastic strain on their ability to earn due to fear of contracting the novel coronavirus or low customer turnout.

“Mi out here about seven years now, and COVID change things a lot. When it just come in I had to leave it for six months, so I'm thankful for this,” said vendor Orlando Brown after receiving his recovery items.

Each kit included a voucher for one case of CB chicken, one bucket with pipe, two loaves of National Giant Hardo bread, one gallon of Miracle ketchup, one tub of jerk seasoning, one apron, one cap, one T-shirt, and one mask.

The CB Pan Recovery efforts will continue through this month, as the goal is to distribute kits to 150 vendors across the island.

According to Demario Brown, marketing assistant at CB Foods, “This is our way of showing that CB is still with our pan vendors by providing a well needed boost. We're grateful to be joined by National today, and supported by Miracle and Walkerswood, among other brands.”