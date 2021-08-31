The Jamaica Umbrella Group of Churches (JUGC) is staging a National Day of Prayer and Fasting today in light of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Being held under the theme 'Living Wisely: Exercising Sound Judgement in Complex Times', the event is set to begin at 10:00 am and run to 2:00 pm. It will be held virtually and streamed on Zoom (ID:822 4792 8507; Passcode: 619987), YouTube (at PFMFamily TV), Facebook (at PFMFamily or love101fmjamaica) and MTMTV.

The group said it noted with grave concern the present crisis in the public health system occasioned by the surge in cases of the COVID-19.

“We are especially concerned about the impact of this situation on the most vulnerable, the poor and marginalised as well as the health and education sectors,” the JUGC said.

“The Church continues to affirm its faith in God and reliance on the guidance and enabling of the Holy Spirit, despite the present lamentable state of affairs.”

The call from the church group comes as the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 739 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours leading up to yesterday. That pushed the overall count to 67,402 since the first case was reported in Jamaica last year March.

The ministry also reported six deaths, which moved the total number of fatalities from complications associated with COVID-19 to 1,510 since last year March. A total of 48,186 people have recovered from the disease.

On August 19, the leaders of five major religious groups representing thousands of people across the island urged Christian and non-Christians alike to accept the COVID-19 vaccines, arguing “it's a health issue, not a religion issue”.

The leaders — Pastor Everette Brown, president of the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists; Rev Dr Peter Garth, president of the Jamaica Evangelical Alliance and senior pastor of Hope Gospel Assembly; Anglican bishop of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and head of the Church in the Province of the West Indies, Howard Gregory; head of the Roman Catholic Church Archbishop Kenneth Richards; and Reverend Newton Dixon, president of the Jamaica Council of Churches — appeared at a news conference and round-table organised by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton and urged Jamaicans to arm themselves with facts, rebuke myths, and accept the vaccines.

The event was held as part of the Government's efforts to encourage Jamaicans to sign up for its national vaccination programme. Churchgoers account for a reported 67 per cent of the Jamaican population.