National Housing Trust encourages use of online channels

National Housing Trust encourages use of online channelsTuesday, March 17, 2020
|
The National Housing Trust, NHT, wishes to advise that it has temporarily suspended its ‘NHT Mobile’ operations immediately.
In addition, aspects of its marketing activities have been placed on hold until further notice. The NHT operates its mobile office from Linstead, Papine and Portmore on Tuesdays, Wednesday and Saturdays, respectively. These services will resume once it has been deemed safe to do so.
In the meantime, it says its online services are effective channels for doing business with us.
The NHT facilitates some contributions and mortgage payments online via the ‘NHT Online’ portal on our website, www.nht.gov.jm, and via the NHT mobile app (available in both the Google and App stores).
Customers making queries on transactions, may do so via our ‘web chat’ feature on our website, or by calling our customer contact centre at 888-CALL-NHT (888-225-5648). Please have your NIS number on hand to facilitate a smooth process.
Mortgagors who have signed up for our e-services channel, are also being reminded that they may make requests for loan statements via email at wecare@nht.gov.jm.
The NHT apologises for any inconvenience these changes may cause.
During this period, the NHT encourages Jamaicans to remain calm and to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy