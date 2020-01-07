National prayer breakfast to focus on ‘power of peace’

The 40th staging of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast is slated for Thursday, January 16 under the theme ‘Pursuing the Power of Peace’.

The National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee says the country is facing different challenges in comparison to the 1980s, out of which it emerged, but that peace remains a vital force for promoting unity and reconciliation.

“We need peace in our communities, homes, workplaces, and in all matters of state and civic life. Conflicts are inevitable but how we resolve them is critical to the stability of the nation. There can be no true peace without God,” the committee says.

The annual breakfast—scheduled for the Pegasus Hotel—will be followed by a week of prayer during which leaders across various sectors will be prayed for on selected days. A thanksgiving service is to be held on Sunday, January 12 at the Waltham Park New Testament Church in St Andrew. The committee notes that over the past four decades, the NLPB has grown into an institution that commands respect and has brought together leaders from across all sectors for a time of reflection and reconciliation.