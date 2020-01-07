National prayer breakfast to focus on ‘power of peace’Tuesday, January 07, 2020
|
The 40th staging of the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast is slated for Thursday, January 16 under the theme ‘Pursuing the Power of Peace’.
The National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee says the country is facing different challenges in comparison to the 1980s, out of which it emerged, but that peace remains a vital force for promoting unity and reconciliation.
“We need peace in our communities, homes, workplaces, and in all matters of state and civic life. Conflicts are inevitable but how we resolve them is critical to the stability of the nation. There can be no true peace without God,” the committee says.
The annual breakfast—scheduled for the Pegasus Hotel—will be followed by a week of prayer during which leaders across various sectors will be prayed for on selected days. A thanksgiving service is to be held on Sunday, January 12 at the Waltham Park New Testament Church in St Andrew. The committee notes that over the past four decades, the NLPB has grown into an institution that commands respect and has brought together leaders from across all sectors for a time of reflection and reconciliation.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy