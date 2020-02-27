Improvement work on National Stadium commences today

The Independence Park Limited (IPL) has announced that improvement work on the National Stadium in St Andrew is to commence Thursday (Feb 27).

The work includes correction of the discus throwing ring, the overlaying of the running and improvement of the run-ups for the long jump pit, the high jump and the pole vault.

“The work on the discus ring will commence this Thursday, February 27, 2020. The other aspects will start in August after the staging of the Grand Gala,” Brown said. “On the completion of the works, IPL will seek certification by the JAAA (Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association).”

The announcement was made by IPL General Manager Major Desmon Brown. His announcement follows concerns expressed Tuesday by the People’s National Party (PNP) that the facility is not prepared to host the 110th staging of the Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships which is only a month away.

The IPL General Manager said that the upgrading work falls in line with plans by the Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, for the overall proposed development of the National Stadium to include state-of-the-art facilities for the field events.