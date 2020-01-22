National Weather Service puts Floridians on alert for falling iguanas

National Weather Service puts Floridians on alert for falling iguanasWednesday, January 22, 2020
|
Yes, you read that right, BUZZ fam.
Temperatures have plummeted so low in Florida that green iguanas, shocked by the cold, are falling from suburban trees across the state.
Thermometers dipped below four degrees Celsius (40 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of South Florida, according to the National Weather Service in Miami on Wednesday.
The snap cold is freezing the reptiles in state atop Florida’s trees, however, experts noted that it doesn’t necessarily mean the animals are dead.
The iguanas have a good chance of thawing out if they are moved into the sun, but residents are being advised not to touch the animals, as they are known to bite once they warm up sufficiently.
Kristen Sommers, who oversees the non-native fish and wildlife programme for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, told CBS News that the iguanas get sluggish, ultimately freezing up as temperatures drop.
The cold-blooded creatures are native to Central and South America, but in the US, they are categorised as an invasive species.
The iguanas are not the only reptiles affected by the cold snap as biologists have been rescuing stunned sea turtles found floating along or near the Florida shoreline.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy