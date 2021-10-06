Nattallie Dawkins case back to court Oct 7

MAY PEN, Clarendon — The case involving two men accused in the Nattallie Dawkins murder has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 7. The matter, initially set for Monday, September 13, had to be rescheduled after that date was later designated a no-movement day under the Government's regulations to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Nineteen-year-old Eladio Goulbourne and his co-accused 20-year-old Mario Headly are expected to have legal representation at their next court appearance. They were without lawyers last time and the judge asked that they be assigned legal aid.

Goulbourne is from Sandy Bay, while Headly is from Palmer's Cross in Clarendon. They have both been charged with murder, abduction, burglary, as well as illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. They were charged on April 14.

Dawkins, who was a grade three teacher, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 30. She was last seen at her home in Denbigh Krall by a neighbour who said Dawkins had gone outdoors to turn off her car alarm. Decomposed remains believed to be hers were found in a shallow grave in Sandy Bay on Thursday, April 8. The remains were buried on May 29.

Dawkins spent the last 22 years teaching at Four Paths Primary and Junior High School in Clarendon. On April 29, a foundation was established in her name during a thanksgiving service in her honour at the school. It will provide financial support to students of all ages and grades at the school at which she taught.

After she went missing her colleagues were among those who joined the search and put up a reward for information.