Naya Rivera believed to have drowned

Naya Rivera believed to have drownedFriday, July 10, 2020
|
Actress Naya Rivera, known for her role on Glee, is believed to have drowned, according to authorities. The actress was reported missing on Wednesday after her 4-year-old son was found on a boat on a California lake by himself.
Sergeant Kevin Donoghue said in a news conference on Thursday, (July 9) that Rivera drowned in “what appears to be a tragic accident”.
He said she and her son rented a boat to take out on Lake Piru in Los Padres National Forest at approximately 1 p.m. local time. The rental was supposed to last for three hours, and when the pair had not returned by 4:30 p.m., workers went out to search for them
The boy told authorities that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and said he got back in the boat but his mother did not, according to a report from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
The search is now being treated as a recovery mission.
`
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy