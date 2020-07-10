Naya Rivera believed to have drowned

Actress Naya Rivera, known for her role on Glee, is believed to have drowned, according to authorities. The actress was reported missing on Wednesday after her 4-year-old son was found on a boat on a California lake by himself.

Sergeant Kevin Donoghue said in a news conference on Thursday, (July 9) that Rivera drowned in “what appears to be a tragic accident”.

He said she and her son rented a boat to take out on Lake Piru in Los Padres National Forest at approximately 1 p.m. local time. The rental was supposed to last for three hours, and when the pair had not returned by 4:30 p.m., workers went out to search for them

The boy told authorities that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and said he got back in the boat but his mother did not, according to a report from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The search is now being treated as a recovery mission.

