NBA 2K20 is finally here! Popular basketball game released

NBA 2K20 is finally here! Popular basketball game releasedSaturday, September 07, 2019
|
EA Sports’ flagship basketball game has finally been released, and basketball fans and the gaming world are ready!
The last trade window in the NBA league has seen the biggest off-season roster shake-up in league history. This has sparked even more than the usual interest for NBA 2K fans. Adding to the excitement is the MyCareer Mode in NBA 2K20 that showcases its star-studded cast featuring Idris Elba and Rosario Dawson.
The highest-rated players are LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Paul George, Damian Lillard and Joel Embiid.
The top dunkers are Zion, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine; the top shooters are Steph, Klay Thompson and Joe Harris; and the top-rated handles are Kyrie Irving, Steph and Harden.
See video highlights below and tell us what you think BUZZ fam.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy