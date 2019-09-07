NBA 2K20 is finally here! Popular basketball game released

EA Sports’ flagship basketball game has finally been released, and basketball fans and the gaming world are ready!

The last trade window in the NBA league has seen the biggest off-season roster shake-up in league history. This has sparked even more than the usual interest for NBA 2K fans. Adding to the excitement is the MyCareer Mode in NBA 2K20 that showcases its star-studded cast featuring Idris Elba and Rosario Dawson.

The highest-rated players are LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Paul George, Damian Lillard and Joel Embiid.

The top dunkers are Zion, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine; the top shooters are Steph, Klay Thompson and Joe Harris; and the top-rated handles are Kyrie Irving, Steph and Harden.

See video highlights below and tell us what you think BUZZ fam.