NBA launching players-only 2K tournament Friday

With the NBA on an indefinite hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league aims to launch a players-only NBA 2K tournament beginning Friday, April 3 on ESPN.

For those of us who are unfamiliar with NBA 2K, it’s a professional competitive esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive. The game was first released in 1999 and boasts a series of high resolution basketball sports simulation video games which can be played on many gaming platforms including Xbox, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation and Nintendo, to name a few.

The league is still ironing out the final details, but the gaming tournaments aims to allow NBA fans to watch some competitive basketball without worrying about the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Each of the league’s 30 teams is expected to have a representative for the game. Among the 16-player tournament, big names such as Four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins are expected to participate in the 10-day competition.

Some clubs have already played out the remainder of their 2019-20 schedule on the popular video game series since the NBA season was put on hiatus. Teams such as The Phoenix Suns were the first organization to live stream their NBA 2K games on Twitch which was the teams first virtual matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.