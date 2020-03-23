NCB adjusts operating hours due to COVID-19

Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, through Friday, March 27, 2020, National Commercial Bank (NCB) will be adjusting its operating hours.

This, in order to further protect staff and customers from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. All branches will be open from 8:30am to 1:30pm.

The bank has reserved 8:30am to 9:00am to deal exclusively with senior citizens. In addition, NCB’s Customer Care Centre will operate between 8:00am and 5:00pm. The bank continues to encourage customers to use its digital solutions for self-service banking. These include: