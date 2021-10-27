NCB expands Credit Card Instalment Plan

National Commercial Bank (NCB) says it has expanded its Credit Card Instalment Plan feature to include all of its consumer credit cards.

The plan means that “cardholders can buy now and pay later for the things they want and need, whether it's a new fridge or automotive parts”, NCB said as it makes preparations for this year's busy shopping season, including the annual Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out (TSO) shopping event.

The bank explained that the instalment plan is interest free for three monthly instalments on any single purchase of $50,000 or more.

“Cardholders also have the option to pay for purchases in a six- or 12-month period at reduced interest rates,” NCB said, adding “the Credit Card Instalment Plan offers our cardholders the ability to plan, with flexibility, for life's expenses”.

“Our credit cards also offer customers the convenience of cash back or NCB Miles rewards, faster and safer check out with Tap & Go, the security of transaction alerts and insurance coverages with price protection, purchase protection and extended warranty on purchases,” NCB said.

“The current economic environment has created unique challenges for customers and merchants alike, and with the world now reopening, we're so pleased that our credit cards have been there for consumers to help smooth out cash flows, manage expenses, take on new experiences and move into the future,” said Danielle Cameron Duncan, head of NCB's Payments and Digital Channels Division.

“As we go into the pre-holiday sales season, with Take Style Out, Black Friday and Cyber Monday approaching, our credit cards enable our customers to capitalise on local and international sales to get the items long sitting on their wish lists at discounted prices, while earning rewards,” she added.

The bank assured its customers that credit cards are much more than plastic in their wallets, but rather digital solutions that, when used responsibly, enables individuals and businesses to take charge of their budgets, and to thrive”.

“For customers without an NCB credit card, applying is easy and accessible online. Visit creditcard.jncb.com to explore our suite of NCB's card products and apply for yours,” the bank said.