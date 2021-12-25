NCB Foundation partners with Observer for 'Grant A Wish' promotion

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – Two families were given Christmas cheer, courtesy of the NCB Foundation in partnership with the Jamaica Observer, through their 'Grant A Wish' promotion.

Asheki Spooner and PetaGaye “Aliberry” Golding are smiling broadly following two Jamaica Observer stories highlighting their struggles and eagerness to improve on their livelihood with well needed assistance.

Jamaica Observer's Deputy Managing Director Natalie Chin and chief executive officer of the NCB Foundation, Nadeen Matthews-Blair highlighted the importance of the partnership between the two companies.

Chin explained that through NCB Foundation's 'Grant A Wish' promotion “we were asked to identify and grant a total of $250,000 to an individual (or indivioduals) that we felt was in need of this pledge during the season”.

“Our team of three — Andrea Beckford, marketing officer; Jody-Ann Thompson, supplements coordinator; and Terry-Ann Gordon, senior sales executive, were asked to go through the Observer over a period of three weeks to identify the stories that highlighted persons in need of assistance and to focus especially on the ones that left a mark on them,” said Chin.

Matthews-Blair said the Jamaica Observer has an established relationship with the people of Jamaica.

“… So many stories have been unearthed and brought to light because of the high level of journalism employed by the news company. We are grateful for the guidance the Observer has provided us to help with granting the wishes of those who genuinely need assistance. This partnership has allowed the NCB Foundation to reach more Jamaicans in need across the island,” she said.

Chin said the Observer team's selections came down to two stories “which made the final cut and the decision was to grant $150,000 to Asheki Spooner, who was featured in the December 5, 2021 article 'Double Tragedy'.

Asheki and her sister Jacquneil were left in turmoil after fire ravaged their family home in Warminster (south of Santa Cruz) on November 29.

The fire left the sisters helpless as they pondered their next move to rebuild, even as they were already facing debt from their mother's hospital bill and were forced to live on their verandah following the fire.

In addition, the younger sister, 21-year-old Jacquneil, has a physical challenge resulting from injuries she sustained in a car crash, which makes it even more difficult.

In reflecting on the story, Chin highlighted the careers and talents of the sisters.

“The sisters, who were at the time doing web designs, consulting and digital marketing, told our reporter that they lost all their work tools, computers and printers,” she said.

Asheki, in response, expressed gratitude to the NCB Foundation and the Observer.

“I am happy, but I am also humbled. It was never something expected. When you have a series of bad events happening, you kind [of do] not expect something good to happen. It is like a light in a dark tunnel,” she said.

She said the money will go towards buying construction material for rebuilding.

“We will be purchasing additional materials to help with blocking up the building and then that would put us a step closer to getting the house ready,” she said.

The second grant of $100,000.00 went to PetaGaye 'Aliberry' Golding, who was featured in the article on December 8, 2021 “All she wants for Christmas is a shop of her own.”

Golding has, for over 10 years, been balancing a cardboard box on her head, filled with household items for sale. The 45-year-old resides in Islington, St Mary, and has four children. The balancing act, she said, helped to get her eldest daughter through high school and is now taking her through her studies of becoming a registered nurse.

Golding, who is said to be passionate about sales, wished to own her shop and was grateful to the NCB Foundation and the Observer.

“I feel good, wonderful. Feel great. Thanks be to God and thank you guys. I'm so grateful,” said Golding.

Chin said when the women were contacted there was immense joy.

“It moved Asheki to tears and Aliberry shouted, 'Thank you God, thank you Observer, thank you NCB. Bless you'. Both ladies were so happy that they were being thought of and given this assistance when it was most needed,” she said.

“In a time where so much is going on around us, the 'Oteam' was extremely happy to support NCB Foundation on this initiative and for being able to impact the lives of the persons selected from the pages of the Observer. It is our hope that these grants will ease the burden during this festive season and bring them some joy at this time,” she added.