NCB Foundation to reach $2 billion in donations this year

NCB Foundation to reach $2 billion in donations this yearFriday, January 24, 2020
|
This philanthropic arm of the National
Commercial Bank (NCB), the NCB Foundation, has reported that when it releases
funds this year, it would have surpassed the $2 billion mark.
The entity, which is in its 17th year, disclosed that up to the end of last year it had provided funding to the tune of $1.9 billion and with $276 million set to go to various projects this year, that milestone is in sight.
The foundation remarked that most of the money will be going towards educational initiatives with its tertiary grant funding being a big part of that. In fact, it was pointed out that up to 60% of donations made by the foundation go towards education.
The funds are seeing a little increase this year as with the bank recording an increase in profit, it also works out for the foundation.
The bank provides 1% of its profits to the foundation annually and, after having another stellar year, was able to provide the increase.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy