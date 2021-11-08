NCB introduces online appointment scheduling for branches

NCB introduces online appointment scheduling for branchesMonday, November 08, 2021
NATIONAL Commercial Bank (NCB) Jamaica Limited is set to roll out the pilot phase of its online appointment scheduling system in select branches by November 22, 2021.
Following successful completion of the pilot phase, it is expected to be implemented in all branches by early 2022. The system is one of the bank's latest digital innovations geared at improving customer experience and making in-branch interactions more efficient.
By booking appointments in advance using the online scheduler on the bank's website, customers will be able to identify and select days and times that are convenient for them to visit branches to conduct transactions which require the help of a service representative. Upon arriving, they will check in on the scheduler and be notified via text message of their position in the virtual queue, as well as when it is their turn to be served.
“We will not stop trying to improve the time and effort customers exert to do banking. Finding ways to alleviate pain points have led us to invest heavily in providing 24/7 options via our digital channels,” said Sheree Martin, general manager for retail banking and group customer experience.
“The experience of visiting a branch to access certain services — completion of account opening and discussing a financial need like mortgage or loan — must be made easier. We want to plan in advance for our clients and adequately prepare to provide the services that are not yet available digitally. In essence, we want to improve the customer's experience overall,” she said.
The bank, she added, also recognises customers' wait time at the branches has increased due to COVID-19 and physical distancing restrictions.
Martin said the system will assist branch employees to understand what services customers require even before they visit the physical location.
“The insights will enhance the ability of our teams to serve by helping customers prepare for all they need to complete their transactions before they arrive in branch,” Martin said.
The pilot phase of this initiative will commence in seven locations — Brown's Town, Falmouth, Fairview, Linstead, Matilda's Corner, Portmore, and St Ann's Bay.
