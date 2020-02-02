NCB looking to enter Guyana

The NCB Financial Group out of Jamaica is now looking at potential opportunities that may arise out of

While details are scarce, the hierarchy of the financial conglomerate is said to have started the legwork on going about setting up an operation in the Caribbean country located in South America.

This would fall in line with NCB’s strategy to expand its footprint into the wider Caribbean and follows on its mega-deal that saw it acquiring Guardian Holdings Limited out of Trinidad and Tobago.

The move is said to happen through its Capital Markets subsidiary and may involve possibly acquiring a local entity to stake a foothold in the country.

However, whatever route it takes, the company will certainly have the funds to do it after recording over $30 billion in profit up to September of 2019.