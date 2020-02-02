NCB looking to enter Guyana

NCB looking to enter GuyanaSunday, February 02, 2020
|
The NCB Financial Group out of Jamaica is now looking at potential opportunities that may arise out of
While details are scarce, the hierarchy of the financial conglomerate is said to have started the legwork on going about setting up an operation in the Caribbean country located in South America.
This would fall in line with NCB’s strategy to expand its footprint into the wider Caribbean and follows on its mega-deal that saw it acquiring Guardian Holdings Limited out of Trinidad and Tobago.
The move is said to happen through its Capital Markets subsidiary and may involve possibly acquiring a local entity to stake a foothold in the country.
However, whatever route it takes, the company will certainly have the funds to do it after recording over $30 billion in profit up to September of 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy