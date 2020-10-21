NCB named ‘Best Bank in Jamaica for 2020’

The National

Commercial Bank (NCB) has received a major award.

The bank has received the ‘Best Bank in Jamaica for 2020’ award from the Global Finance Magazine as part of their annual award ceremony honouring the financial institutions from various regions and countries.

Announced through a virtual setting, the bank was chosen based on its work in the digital space, especially its GoIPO product. Its corporate learning centre was also considered as a differentiating factor in the bank being selected by Global Finance.

Bank CEO Septimus Blake accepted the award on behalf of the institution indicating that they were truly honoured to receive the accolade for a second consecutive year.