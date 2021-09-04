NCU mourns death of 'spiritual father' Dr Newton Cleghorne

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Dr Newton Cleghorne has been lauded for his exemplary leadership, dedication, and vision at Northern Caribbean University (NCU), where he was vice-president of student services up to the time of his passing yesterday.

Dr Cleghorne, who was 67, reportedly died due to complications associated with COVID-19.

Rajae Danvers, a recent graduate of the institution, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that Dr Cleghorne exhibited true leadership.

“Dr Cleghorne exemplified the whole idea of a man of great purpose, a man on a mission for change. He exhibited true leadership. I think the number one thing about Dr Cleghorne, though, was how passionately involved he was in youth leadership and development. There is no other administrator I know on NCU's campus that is as passionate as Dr Cleghorne,” said Danvers.

“He is a man of action and of his word, to learn of his death is stifling to the heart – shocking – as you would imagine because we were unaware of his illness, but it only cements the idea that COVID-19 is real and we must not take this pandemic for granted,” added Danvers.

“We are seeing first-hand how it is stealing away people who we have come to know and love,” he went on.

NCU president, Dr Lincoln Edwards, described Dr Cleghorne as a spiritual father.

“He served as a member of the NCU Cabinet but was also the spiritual father for the university's family. Dr Cleghorne was a mentor and friend to many, both workers and students alike. Always wearing a smile, he maintained a positive outlook and treated all with respect,” said Dr Edwards.

The university president, in his tribute, encouraged stakeholders to remain focused for this semester.

“Dr Cleghorne valued the success of our students and he would have wanted you to remain focused as you undertake the academic rigours of this semester. His sudden passing will leave a great void in our hearts,” said Dr Edwards.

He extended sympathies and asked for prayers for the grieving family.

“As you seek solace for yourselves, let us keep his wife and the rest of the family in our prayers that God will grant them the peace and reassurance of His love and care. I urge you, my fellow workers and students, to do all that is necessary to keep yourselves and your families safe during these trying and difficult times,” said Dr Edwards.

Immediate past president of the United Student Movement, Ruel Haye, meanwhile, reminisced on his first encounter with Dr Cleghorne.

“I met him in 2015 when I started in the School of Religion and Theology…We had a three-hour conversation. He asked me about my life and my calling. It was right there and then we realised we had a similar upbringing in terms of what our desires were,” said Haye.

“He always wanted to be a businessman, did well at business, that's what he told me and I always wanted to be a businessman prior to coming to NCU but, of course, he got his calling into ministry and hence he studied religion and theology,” added Haye.

Dr Cleghorne also served in the School of Religion and Theology as dean.

In a release NCU stated that Pastor Everett Brown, chairman of the NCU Board of Governors and president of Jamaica Union of Seventh-day Adventists, said that Dr Cleghorne has given sterling contribution to the growth and development of NCU, specifically in the School of Religion and Theology and the Seventh-day Adventists church.