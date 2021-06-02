NCU professor awarded silver Musgrave Medal

NCU professor awarded silver Musgrave MedalWednesday, June 02, 2021
|
Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has congratulated faculty member Professor Mark Harris on being awarded the silver Musgrave Medal for outstanding merit in the field of science by the council of the Institute of Jamaica.
Harris is professor of environmental chemistry and applied climatology in the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Science at NCU.
He has authored more than 30 research papers and several books, his latest being Confronting Global Climate Change: Experiments and Applications in the Tropics, which was presented to Prime Minister Andrew Holness last year.
“The university administration is extremely proud that you are being awarded a Silver Musgrave Medal from the Institute of Jamaica,” said NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards.
He noted that Professor Harris's academic achievements in scientific research have now been recognised at the national level which reflects the quality of the institution's faculty, particularly in the field of science.
“The university's administrative staff, faculty, and students join me in expressing congratulations to you on this latest affirmation of your academic excellence,” Dr Edwards added.
Professor Harris is a multiple recipient of the NCU Distinguished Faculty Award for research.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy