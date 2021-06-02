NCU professor awarded silver Musgrave Medal

Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has congratulated faculty member Professor Mark Harris on being awarded the silver Musgrave Medal for outstanding merit in the field of science by the council of the Institute of Jamaica.

Harris is professor of environmental chemistry and applied climatology in the Department of Biology, Chemistry and Environmental Science at NCU.

He has authored more than 30 research papers and several books, his latest being Confronting Global Climate Change: Experiments and Applications in the Tropics, which was presented to Prime Minister Andrew Holness last year.

“The university administration is extremely proud that you are being awarded a Silver Musgrave Medal from the Institute of Jamaica,” said NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards.

He noted that Professor Harris's academic achievements in scientific research have now been recognised at the national level which reflects the quality of the institution's faculty, particularly in the field of science.

“The university's administrative staff, faculty, and students join me in expressing congratulations to you on this latest affirmation of your academic excellence,” Dr Edwards added.

Professor Harris is a multiple recipient of the NCU Distinguished Faculty Award for research.