NCU takes classes online, bans hugging in wake of coronavirus detection in Jamaica

The Manchester-based Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has decided to offer more online classes in the wake of a case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) being detected in Jamaica.

President of the institution, Dr Lincoln Edwards, made the announcement Tuesday afternoon (March 10) in response to fears over virus.

His announcement followed on the heels of Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton’s disclosure that a Jamaican woman who arrived on the island from the UK some days ago tested positive for the virus.

The NCU president also announced the following measures:

• Placement of hand sanitizers, alcohol in spray bottles, soap in restrooms and other areas on campus.

• Suspension of the issuing of cards at the gates.

• Suspension of traditional handshakes and hugging.

• Elderly to consider worshipping at home.