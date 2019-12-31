Ne pas aller à Haïti: France tells nationals, ‘Don’t go to Haiti’Tuesday, December 31, 2019
The government of France has issued an advisory to persons planning to travel to Haiti, asking them to postpone their trip to the French-speaking Caribbean nation.
French nationals already in Haiti have also been warned to be very careful.
The advisory also features a map outlining the areas not recommended for travellers. The advisory comes as there appears to be no end to the unrest in the country.
Haiti has been rocked by looting, violence and widescale protest as opponents seek to topple the administration of President Jovenel Moise which they claim to be corrupt.
