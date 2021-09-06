Near 600,000 J'cans now vaccinated

The number of Jamaicans who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine is inching closer to 600,000 as the Government continues to beseech people to take the jab to stave off the dire consequences of the worst symptoms of the virus.

The health and wellness ministry said yesterday that of the 574,868 people who have taken the vaccine, just 147,774 are now fully vaccinated up to Saturday. Four hundred and twenty-seven thousand and ninety-five have received only their first doses. The figures include the 6,102 who were vaccinated on Saturday during the ministry's ongoing vaccination blitz, which continues tomorrow.

In July, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton had indicated that the Government could place mandatory vaccination on the table as it tries to vaccinate about two million Jamaicans against the worst effects of the deadly virus by March 2022. Dr Tufton said at the time that he expected vaccine hesitancy to increase, thereby impacting that target.

The Government has a target of about 1.4 million more doses of COVID-19 to become available between July and October, with a take-up of some 950,000 doses or about half of the target population.

Meanwhile, indications are that an increasing number of Jamaicans are willing to take the vaccine, prompted by the disturbing scenes posted on social media of COVID-19 patients on overcrowded hospital wards, the impact of the virus hitting closer to home for many, as well as the rising death toll being reported by the health and wellness ministry daily.

New immigration requirements issued by the United States for certain categories of visas could also push more Jamaicans to accept the jab. Last week, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that all age-appropriate applicants for US immigrant visas worldwide will, as of October 1, 2021, be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC said if a COVID-19 vaccine listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) or licensed or authorised for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is available to the applicant, if eligible for the vaccine, individuals must, in addition to all other vaccine requirements, be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

A blanket waiver is available to applicants younger than the lowest age limit for the vaccinations currently in use, and those who have a contraindication or precaution to the COVID-19 vaccines that are available, as well as applicants who have limited access to vaccines, the CDC advised.

The requirement does not apply to tourist or student visas, or other types of non-immigrant visa classes.

Jamaica recorded 687 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The overall cumulative figure since March 2010 stood at 7,1344, and the death toll at 1,619.