Nearly 300,000 chickens die in massive New Jersey farm fire

A

massive fire at a New Jersey egg farm saw almost 300,000 chickens killed

yesterday, July 20.

The fast-moving fire razed several buildings at the Red Bird Egg farm in Pilesgrove, in the southern part of the state, around 8:30 p.m., authorities said.

While no one was reported injured, one barn was completely engulfed by flames which were spreading to another barn when firefighters responded

Roughly 200,000 chickens were killed by the fire, authorities said.

Another 80,000 died when a neighbouring building lost power, knocking out fans used to cool chickens in that structure. The heat of the evening and the nearby fire proved a deadly combination for them.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.