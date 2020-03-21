Needy families in St Ann get food packages

Mayor of St Ann’s Bay and Chairman of the St Ann Municipal Corporation, Michael Belnavis, was at the forefront as packages were handed out to the less fortunate in the garden parish on Friday.

The packages were handled by all the corporation’s councillors, who distributed in their respective divisions.

Belnavis said that this was not simply a one-shot deal but something that will be replicated once a proper assessment as to the trajectory of the coronavirus and as to how long persons will be away from work. He noted that the packages, which included essential groceries, are to assist in alleviating strain currently being faced by less fortunate families in the parish.

“The intent is to ease additional expense that parents/caregivers may encounter with children staying at home in light of the two weeks mandatory break from school ordered by Prime Minister Andrew Holness,” Belnavis explained.

He said that the project came with a price tag of about $2 million.