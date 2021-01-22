Negative COVID-19 test required for travel to the US, quarantine now mandatory

Negative COVID-19 test required for travel to the US, quarantine now mandatoryFriday, January 22, 2021
|
A negative coronavirus test will be required for anyone travelling to the United States. In addition, everyone will be required to complete quarantine.
US President Joe Biden signed an order mandating the change Thursday, one day after he was sworn into office. The new travel-specific order also requires masks on all airplanes as well as some other forms of public transportation.
“We’re in a national emergency. It’s time we treated it like one,” he said. Biden asserts that he wants to restore public trust in the wake of the divisive Donald Trump era.
He told the nation that the COVID-19 death toll would likely rise from 400,000 to half a million next month, and that drastic action was needed.
