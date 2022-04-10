Negligence, spite denying bright students university education abroad

THE prospect of a significant number of bright Jamaican students attaining university education overseas is being derailed by poorly prepared high school transcripts, some of which are submitted extremely late, respected scientist and educator Dr Dennis Minott has told the Jamaica Observer.

In fact Dr Minott — founder and CEO of A-QuEST, which has been preparing top Jamaican students for colleges abroad since 1987 and has scored many big successes — described the problem as “severe” and charged that in some cases school officials' actions are calculated.

“I would say 80 per cent of Jamaican students applying to colleges in the United States — even brilliant, high-achieving, excellent students — have no chance of getting in because their transcripts, as well as their profiles, are badly prepared,” Dr Minott said. “Their school records are really not available to the colleges or themselves, and that is by negligence, but also in a growing number of cases it is very deliberate.”

Some school administrators, he said, “will outright tell children 'I see no reason why you should go to any other university outside of Jamaica' ”.

Dr Minott added: “People below the level of principals are also involved in this negligence or malfeasance, and parents don't know. Parents tend to be very trusting, and children too, until they start digging a little deeper or they start coming up on this problem.

“There are people below the level of principal who can get into the whole train of student records and ruin the chances of children, and they know; they know that they can either translate their grades badly and present their stuff late and also outright omit things, and fight when the children point out that the transcripts are in error in terms of omitting things. They will say 'No', they're not changing it, and it's quite a fight to correct it. And when they do correct it, out of spite they will deliberately submit them late,” Dr Minott charged.

He admitted, though, that there are cases that are not driven by malice. However, the problem, he insisted, is urgent and schools are not being held to account.

He told the Sunday Observer that he has, in the past, had discussions with some principals who have firmly stated that they would prefer to help their students get into The University of the West Indies (UWI) rather than universities overseas.

“You'd be amazed that one principal actually said to me recently, 'I have a first degree and I have a master's from UWI. I don't have any intention, Dr Minott, of assisting any of these children to go to any school other than UWI.' That was in 2021,” he related.

“I believe this is wrong. It's not the principal's decision to make, and that is only one of several principals who've said similar things, or guidance counsellors, or principals' secretaries,” he said.

He pointed to one principal at a rural Jamaica school who, he said, has over the past 12 years been consistent in not helping students.

“I have seen her do this to several students, including one student who recently came first or second at her school with nine grade ones and then went on to Campion sixth form and got grade one in every single subject in CAPE (Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination),” Dr Minott said.

He explained that while Campion prepared the student's transcript well, she didn't have a similar experience with administrators at her former school in rural Jamaica.

“This child was properly messed up. Her mother and others tried to intervene but the principal wouldn't help,” he said.

He gave another case of a student who, having done well at St Hilda's, had to go to another school because St Hilda's, at the time, had not yet started its sixth-form programme. But the principal of the second school, he said, “set out to frustrate that child getting abroad to go to any college”.

“That child was utterly frustrated and, as a matter of fact, her transcript — which had been prepared by a teacher — the principal took it and insisted that it would not be sent off, and she submitted it 10 months after the due date,” Dr Minott said.

“These are Jamaica's brightest children. Most of the girls are absolutely frustrated by several female principals and several female school secretaries who prepare these transcripts and who apparently hold the view that, as far as they are concerned, 'This child not going to get no chance to come back and be my boss,' ” he alleged.

A former Westwood High School student, who did not wish to be named, shared her experience with the Sunday Observer.

“My transcript from the school was improperly prepared. This has been an issue that affected several Westwood High School students before me and, I believe, was one reason I got rejected from all the US colleges I applied for. When I received the unofficial transcript (student copy) from the school, I realised that it did not include my Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examination results, club involvements, my grade point average, and was not translated to letter grades,” the student said, adding that her transcript was also submitted late to the colleges.

“If this issue is not rectified in Jamaican schools it could affect over 10,000 students applying to US colleges in the next five years. These students will not be fairly assessed by colleges without a properly prepared high school transcript that meets the criteria of each college.

She said tha many high school administrators insist on changing or creating academic trajectories for their students. Most believe that they should not go on to pursue studies in a foreign country and should remain in their own, and so they deliberately sabotage the official documents to be sent to these overseas universities.

“I find it shameful and revolting that adults who should support students in their future careers find it hard to prepare a simple document highlighting the efforts of their students who have spent five years working diligently to achieve their goals,” she stated.

Repeated attempts last week by the Sunday Observer to get a response from Westwood were unsuccessful. Phone calls to the numbers listed for the school either went to voicemail or rang out, while a request sent to the e-mail address listed for the school was not answered.

Dr Minott took issue with one principal who, in giving a demographic description of the community in which her school is located — a requirement included in the profile that accompanies scholarship applications — stated that the community is populated by peasant farmers and, at the other end, mostly nouveau riche.

“Now, nouveau riche in French is translated as newly rich. In Jamaica it basically means 'hurry-come-up'. It shows you the level of lack of support, at best, and at worst of malice in these profiles,” Dr Minott said.

However, Clifford Thornton, who joined Wesleyan University in Connecticut, USA, in 1985 as associate dean of admission and retired in September 2019, said he did not find evidence of malice in his experience.

He did, though, corroborate Dr Minott's revelation that many Jamaican students' chances of obtaining scholarships at US universities were stifled by poorly prepared transcripts.

“I don't think I would go so far [to say it is deliberate]. It's certainly not intentional negligence. In most cases I would give them the benefit of the doubt and assume that they may not know,” Thornton told the Sunday Observer last Friday.

“A lot of it is dependent on the experience of the counsellor and their knowledge of the US education system — and some are better equipped at that than others,” he explained.

He said that while schools, districts and states across the US have different formats for their transcripts, there is a consistency with respect to how the information is presented such as with the grading scale, the school profile that will provide information about the rigour of the curriculum, and the courses that are available.

“The Jamaican school system, especially in the rural areas in some of the under-resourced schools, you don't see that consistency. The scale may be different in one school versus another school, and for an exasperated reader or reviewer without reliable contact on the island it can be very challenging to accurately interpret the grades,” Thornton explained.

“There are certain schools — like Campion, St Andrew High, Immaculate — with that level of resource; there's really no problem with those grading scales. But when you move out to the schools in rural areas it's just increasingly difficult to interpret often how the grades are laid out, what they mean, what the courses sometimes mean. And I think that the biggest challenge then is that you don't have a lot of information to accompany that transcript to provide you with some understanding of what the transcript means; and in some instances some of the transcripts actually have the grades written in script as opposed to typed,” he said.

Asked to explain the difficulty he has seen with how grades are interpreted, Thornton said that at some schools, scores of 80 to 100 would equal an 'A', while at others an 'A' grade would be awarded to scores from 60 to 100.

“It's that variation in the scale that can sometimes confuse someone trying to figure it out whereas in the US, with a few exceptions, there is consistency that an 'A' is 90 to 100 and a 'B' grade is 80 to 89,” he shared.

Another difficulty in interpreting transcripts in Jamaica, Thornton said, is that some schools don't rank their top students in relation to their classmates.

“Sometimes that's the case here in the US as well, but when you add that on top of some of the other issues with regard to the transcripts, then it just makes it more difficult,” he said.

That difficulty, he added, is exacerbated by the absence of an experienced reader at the schools or someone who is willing to take the additional steps to get the information.

“In my case I would sometimes call the school and you might have to call back three, four, five times before you can get through because the people to speak to are busy, and if you don't have that level of commitment then you could just guess what they mean and move on — and that may, more often than not, serve the interest of the student,” Thornton said.

However, he suggested that there have been improvements here.

“In my situation, I reviewed applications from Jamaica for over 20 years, but certainly when I reflect on what it was like when I started, it was a nightmare. But, with the help of Dr Minott and other contacts on the island I was able to overcome those early challenges,” he said.

Dr Minott, though, is not satisfied that Jamaica is doing enough to ensure that its brightest students have access to the university education of their choice. He said he had brought the issue to the attention of previous education ministers and other State officials in the sector but very little, if anything, has been done.

“I reported it to the principals' association which, at the time, took a very dim view of it, but I don't know where it went. I do know that when Campion had that problem — by negligence, not by design — Mr Radley Reid cleared it up, and ever since Campion has been on the right track. Titchfield is also on the right track,” Dr Minott told the Sunday Observer.

“It's not me alone who has brought these things to their attention, but they just leave it so. It's a strange thing where some principals have an autonomy which goes way beyond what could legally stand up to scrutiny or to any kind of accountability when it comes to what is presented to schools. They choose which university the students are going to go into. No law gives them that right but they would stand in the way, some principals, and do whatever they can… and it's interesting that when the children come from a rich family, they don't have that problem,” he said.

Minott said he knows of at least 14 Jamaican students who did not get into US universities on scholarships this year.

“I asked each of those young people to estimate how many students from their schools are affected by this thing, and each of them estimated, from their own school, at least 25 each year. One went up to 50 per year,” he said.

“These are children who don't know what it is to get a [grade] 2 or [grade] 3. These are Jamaica's best, and it is something that has been happening for quite a while,” Dr Minott lamented.

