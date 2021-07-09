Negril events promoters in limbo

NEGRIL, Westmoreland — The elation with which the Government's announcement that the entertainment sector would once again be open for business has now been replaced by frustration and confusion in Negril.

Promoters complain that no permits have been granted a week after the July 1 date for events to once again be staged.

“[The entertainment sector] is a legitimate business, and we would love to proceed as soon as possible,” said a concerned president of the Negril Entertainment Association, Ryan Morrison.

One promoter, who did not wish to be identified by name, said she was advised by law enforcement officials to apply to the local police station which would then facilitate her application. Speaking in Parliament on June 22 to announce the sector's reopening, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said the Government is contemplating two categories of events — small ones with no more than 100 people in total including organisers and support personnel, and large events with over 100 people.

He said small events will generally include outdoor concerts, outdoor parties, round robins, festivals, community events, corporate mixers, handing over and ground-breaking ceremonies and other events of this nature. He added that organisers of small events will be allowed to make applications for permits, as they would normally do, through their local authorities and the Government will work with them to ensure that the protocols are in place for a safe event.

Promoters are questioning why they are now being told to apply through the police. The police appear equally uncertain. When contacted superintendent for Westmoreland Robert Gordon told the Jamaica Observer he is awaiting instructions on how to proceed.

Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Bertel Moore confirmed that up to Wednesday — while there had been queries about the procedure — no permit had been granted as there had been no applications to the municipal corporation. He urged those who wish to stage events to contact the local authorities. On received completed application forms, the mayor explained, the municipal corporation would carry out the necessary checks and then liaise with the police and the health department. In the past, the mayor added, applications were made to the police who would then liaise with other relevant agencies.

“When the police is involved, if [event promoters] even bring the letter they have to the parish police, it has to go back to their community station for them to do the investigation and send it back,” added Moore as he flipped through the Government provided guidelines for the entertainment sector.