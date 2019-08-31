Negril in a frenzy for Chronixx

Negril in a frenzy for ChronixxSaturday, August 31, 2019
|
The announcement that Jamaican reggae superstar Chronixx is expected to headline the Rastafari Rootzfest event in Negril later this year has put residents and multiple-repeat guests at the resort town in a frenzy.
The Rootzfest organisers recently made a post on their Facebook page stating that the Grammy nominee would be gracing the stage at one of the event’s concerts. Rootzfest will be held at the Long Bay Beach Park in Negril between December 20 and 22.
Last year, Chronixx gave a surprise performance at the festival, at which Kabaka Pyramid, Warrior King and Everton Blender were headline acts. And already fans have been asking for ticket booking details, perhaps in anticipation that the concert will be sold out as the event marks its fifth anniversary.
The Rastafari Rootzfest has a series of activities lined up for this year, including seminars, an exposition, three nights of music, the Ganjamaica Cup competition and morning beach yoga.
Representatives from Oaksterdam University, a renowned, accredited marijuana institute based in California, will conduct educational seminars on various aspects of the cannabis industry. The Ganjamaica Cup will see between 12 to 20 entries of authentic Jamaican ganja being judged by local and international experts. The winner will be crowned at the Rastafari Rootzfest Jamaica Ganja Cup Awards Ceremony, which will celebrate Jamaica’s historical connection to ganja.
— Written by Claudia Gardner
