NEPA investigating Rubis Energy spill at Rockfort

NEPA investigating Rubis Energy spill at RockfortThursday, January 09, 2020
|
The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says it has received a report from petroleum marketing company, Rubis Energy Jamaica about a pollution incident at its Rockfort facility in East Kingston.
According to NEPA, the company said the incident happened on Tuesday, January 7, when there was a release of petroleum products, which entered the terrestrial and marine environment.
The state environmental regulatory agency said it dispatched a technical team to investigate the incident. “During the team’s visit to the facility the recovery of the spilled product had commenced, and containment booms deployed in the marine environment.”
NEPA says it continues to monitor the situation to ensure restoration of ambient conditions in the affected area.
In the meantime, it is advising the public to proceed with caution within the impacted area until further notice.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy