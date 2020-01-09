NEPA investigating Rubis Energy spill at Rockfort

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says it has received a report from petroleum marketing company, Rubis Energy Jamaica about a pollution incident at its Rockfort facility in East Kingston.

According to NEPA, the company said the incident happened on Tuesday, January 7, when there was a release of petroleum products, which entered the terrestrial and marine environment.

The state environmental regulatory agency said it dispatched a technical team to investigate the incident. “During the team’s visit to the facility the recovery of the spilled product had commenced, and containment booms deployed in the marine environment.”

NEPA says it continues to monitor the situation to ensure restoration of ambient conditions in the affected area.

In the meantime, it is advising the public to proceed with caution within the impacted area until further notice.